Court issues temporary injunction against media house, D Roopa

A City Court on Thursday issued an interim injunction against nearly 60 media organisations and IPS officer D Roopa against publishing false and defamatory statements against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

The IAS official had approached an Additional City and Sessions Judge seeking injunction against 59 media organisations and D Roopa. The court today also issued summons and emergent notice to one of the media houses, TV9, which had filed a caveat earlier.

The media house and Roopa were ordered to file their objections on March 7, 2023. The summons were also issued to the rest of the defendants and they have to file their objections on March 17, 2023. Sindhuri had alleged that Roopa had obtained details about her from mobile phones illegally and released it in the public domain.

The original suit was filed on February 21 days after Roopa posted photos of Sindhuri on her Facebook page alleging that the latter had sent it to three IAS officers. She had also published photos of the IAS officer meeting a Minister.

The posts by Roopa turned embarrassment for the government which transferred the duo on February 21 without allotting new postings. Roopa's husband IAS officer Munish Moudgil was also transferred. Rohini was the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Roopa was the Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.