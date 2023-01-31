Court rejects bail for Murugha Seer

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the bail for Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Sharana, who is in judicial custody in connection with cases registered against him under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The same court had rejected the bail petition filed before the submission of charge sheet. It was questioned in the high court. Later, counsel for the seer had withdrawn the petition and had sought bail from the district court.
The court reserved the order on bail petitions filed by the hostel warden and the mutt's former manager Paramashivaiah to February 8.
