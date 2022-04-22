Court rejects bail to accused in PSI recruitment scam 

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The third JMFC Court has on Friday rejected bail application moved by eight accused involved in the PSI recruitment scam.

Veeresh Nidagunda, K Praveen Kumar, Arun Patil and Chetan Nandagoan (candidates), Suma, Siddamma and Savitri (invigilators) and Rajesh Hagaragi, husband of absconding accused Divya Hagaragi had applied for bail.

Hearing from both sides, Judge Basavaraj Nesargi rejected bail applications saying that investigation has not yet completed.

Investigation Officer and CID DySP Prakash Rathod filed a chargesheet to the court.

Meanwhile, Hayyali Desai and CAR constable Rudragouda Patil who were arrested on Thursday and Vishal and Sharanabasappa who were detained on Friday, have been remanded to police custody till April 29.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
PSI

