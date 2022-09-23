Court rejects Murugha seer's bail plea

The second Additional District and Sessions Court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The pontiff is facing the charges of sexually assaulting minors of a hostel run by the Mutt.
Special public prosecutor K B Nagaveni had filed objections stating that the accused was an influential person and might destroy evidence.
B K Komala, the judge, considered the objections, and rejected the bail plea.
He was arrested on September 1 and had moved the court seeking bail.
The seer was sent to district prison in Chitradurga after his discharge from McGann Super Speciality hospital. He underwent the angiogram procedure on September 22.
“The medical procedure report has been submitted to the Chitradurga district court. The suspect was healthy at the time of discharge,” Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences Director Virupakshappa said.
