Covaxin trials to begin in Belagavi hospital next week

Jeevan Rekha Hospital here, selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for clinical trials of indigenous Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, will commence both phase-1 and phase-2 trials next week. The vaccine will be administered to the volunteers after the swab sample results of their Covid-19 tests were available.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital has been conducting vaccine trials for ICMR since three years. It’s the only facility in the state selected for clinical trials of the ambitious Covaxin for treatment of Covid-19.

The hospital has registered 200 volunteers for the clinical trials for the ambitious vaccine and it includes both men and women of different age groups.

“Screening of volunteers to be administered the vaccine is under progress and their swab samples have been sent for tests. Those who test negative for Covid-19 will be shortlisted for tests,” said hospital director Dr Amit Bhate.

Bhate told DH that both phase-1 and phase-2 trials for Covaxin will be conducted from next week after the swab sample results of volunteers selected for Covid-19 are available. Volunteers have been selected as per the norms of ICMR.

After injecting vaccine among the volunteers, antibodies will be tested as per the ICMR protocols, norms and period earmarked. Volunteers will not be admitted in the hospital during the trial period.

“They will have to report to the hospital on regular basis and we too will remain in touch with them to avail information about the progress,” he said.