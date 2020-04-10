Covd-19: 17 lakh people to be screened in Haveri

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that a decision would be taken on extending lock down after videoconferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, here he said that Modi would hold the videoconferencing with chief ministers of all states and a decision on either continuing or ending the lock down in the state would be taken.

Bommai warned that stern action would be taken against those circulating false and provocative content on social media about Covid-19.

“Director General AND Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has discussed the matter with superintendents of police of all districts. The police are closely watching social media tools,” he said.

Bommai, also Haveri district in-charge minister, said that about 17 lakh people in the district would be subjected for medical examination. Six lakh people had already under gone the examination. Suitable treatment would be given to those suffering from low immunity and respiratory problems.

“About 530 Personal Protective Equipment Kits, 10,500 Covid masks, one lakh three-layer masks and sanitiser will be distributed among home guards, policemen and medical staff. Instructions have been given to prepare 40 beds in district hospital and five beds in taluk hospitals for Covid-19 patients in the district,” he said.

Bommai stated that vacant medical and para medical posts would be filled on contract basis. Daily wage labourers had been worst hit due to lock down and the chief minister would be consulted on helping them.