Covid-19: 1,365 new cases, 22 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,365 new cases of Covid-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,33,192 and death toll to 37,061.

The day also saw 1,558 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,74,839.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 327 new cases, as the city saw 318 discharges and 2 deaths. Active cases stood at 21,266.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.76 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.61 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru accounted for three deaths each, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru and Udupi (2 each), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second highest of fresh cases at 268, Mysuru 123 and Hassan 107.

Bengaluru Urban district has a total of 12,33,839 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,74,890 and Tumakuru 1,18,763.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,09,965, followed by Mysuru 1,71,519 and Tumakuru 1,16,960. Cumulatively, 4,13,32,380 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 1,79,016 were tested on Wednesday alone.