COVID-19: 25 new cases take Karnataka’s tally to 384

Minister S Suresh Kumar, spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, on Saturday appealed to the public to stay calm in the event of discovering that they are Covid-19 positive.

This, after a 42-year-old patient from Vijayapura died of a heart attack on discovering his positive status.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Patient 374 was a 42-year-old man from Vijayapura who passed away on April 14. He had travelled with P306 and P308 to Bengaluru. On seeing the news of these two persons being positive for the virus, on television, he had a heart attack and died. His reports came only today. He was Covid-19 positive. I appeal to the public to stay calm. There is no need to panic if you test positive,” Kumar said.

The minister said that P374 had died of shock, that since his co-passengers had contracted the virus he too must have been infected.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

Twenty-five new cases were reported on Saturday, seven each from Bagalkot and Mysuru (five of which are secondary contacts of P52 in Nanjangud) taking the state’s tally to 384. P349 has been sent to the intensive care unit of a hospital. With Saturday’s death, the toll has mounted to 14. As many as 104 people have been discharged so far.

“The Ministry of External Affairs has written a letter to our Chief Secretary that out of the 10 foreign nationals who visited Jubilant Pharma in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, nine have said that they’re asymptomatic and that they don’t find the need to get tested for Covid-19. The MEA has reached out to embassies in China, Japan, and Germany and have managed to contact the nine of them. One woman, a certain Stephanie from Germany, could not be contacted,” he said.

About rapid antibody testing kits, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said, “We received 11,400 kits yesterday (Friday), which have been sent to Nimhans, Bengaluru, for validation. A committee headed by Dr V Ravi, HoD of Neurovirology, Nimhans, will decide which districts these kits can be sent to, post-validation. We obviously can send it to only to three or four districts. These are kits bought by the Government of India. The kits that Karnataka has ordered should arrive shortly.”

On Saturday, two people from Kalaburagi, two people from Vijayapura, one from Hubballi-Dharwad, one from Hirebagewadi, Belagavi, three from Bengaluru, one from Mandya and one from Gadag tested positive. They’re contacts of previously diagnosed patients. One case of SARI was reported from Mysuru and one case of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) from Bagalkot.

All international passengers under home quarantine have completed their period of observation. As many as 516 are in their reporting period.