COVID-19: 500 air passengers screened in Bidar airport

In the wake of the confirmation of novel coronavirus in Telangana-based techie who travelled to Bengaluru recently, an alert has been sounded in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts which shared border with neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A five-bedded isolation ward has been opened in each district of the region. The air passengers are being screened at Bidar Airport and about 500 passengers have been screened since February 24. However, no screening is being done at Kalaburagi airport.

Raichur deputy commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar held an emergency meeting with the officials on Tuesday and said Health Department staff will be deployed at check posts located in Shaktinagar, Singanodi and Yaragera, bus stand and railway station to screen the people arriving from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.