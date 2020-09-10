Covid-19: 900 doctors to be deputed to districts soon, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

In order to address the shortage of doctors in district hospitals, as many as 900 doctors will be appointed to districts in a few days, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Thursday. He also advised Deputy Commissioners of all districts to ramp up testing and ensure enough beds at hospitals due to the recent surge in cases.

In a review meeting held with officials from all districts on Covid-19 pandemic and flood situation in Karnataka, he said doctors will be appointed for districts as required. "Counselling of post graduate medical students was completed recently. 900 expert doctors will be appointed to districts in a few days," he said.

According to a statement released by the Chief Ministers Office, districts without enough labs to conduct tests were advised to use the facilities in neighbouring districts for the same. "Deputy Commissioners should take measures to increase testing in their respective districts. The government will take measures to provide enough kits for the purpose," Yediyurappa said.

"Due to some specific reasons, case numbers are increasing rapidly in Bengaluru and few other districts. Karnataka is recording highest number of cases and it should be taken seriously," he said, adding that the priority should be to decrease the mortality rate. Measures should be taken to ensure adequate beds and ventilators for patients. "Overseeing people under home quarantine should also be taken seriously," he said.

With tourist numbers expected to surge during Dasara, precautionary measures should be initiated to prevent spread during the festival.

Floods

District administrations should prioritise rebuilding houses damaged during floods last year. Relief for victims affected by floods this year should be disbursed without any room for complaints, the Chief Minister added.