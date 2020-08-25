Covid-19 audit: PAC chief critical of CAG delay

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has written a stinging letter to the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG), questioning the delay in a special audit into the alleged financial misappropriation by the BJP government in Covid-19 relief measures.

According to sources, in response to the PAC’s request for a special audit in the matter, the CAG stated that the issue would be compiled as part of the 2019-20 performance audit. The PAC is of the view that such an approach would entirely defeat the purpose of the inquiry.

In his letter addressed to Principal Accountant General (Audit-I) E P Nivedita, PAC chairperson H K Patil questioned the rationale behind the delay in the special audit.

“Even though the issue related to procurement in the department took place after March 2020, the CAG has proposed to include it in the performance audit of 2019-20. The CAG has also mentioned in its letter that one month as suggested by PAC will not be sufficient in finalising audit report due to prevalent pandemic.

“The committee is aware of the situations and the time required may be scientifically worked out with efficiently mobilising available resources. However, we feel that it must be the first instance wherein CAG is failing to appreciate dire need for the special audit of a department where the committee had discussed in length about the probable mismanagement of funds, that too in presence of representative of CAG,” Patil, a senior Congress leader, wrote.

The PAC, in its meeting on August 4 had decided to request for a special audit to CAG in the wake of allegation of financial misappropriation in Covid-19 equipment procurement.

The Patil-led committee is already looking into allegations of irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment.

This delay in conducting the special audit was against the interest of people of the state, Patil said.

“The Public Accounts Committee and CAG are public bodies, constitutional obligation is of paramount importance in acting as watchdog of finances. In the instant case it not only pertains about money but also the lives of the people...,” Patil stated.