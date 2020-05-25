Covid-19: Bengaluru is the model for India, says BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday hailed Bengaluru as an example, presenting it as a model for India on managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yediyurappa was reacting to a news report that the Centre had picked Bengaluru and three other cities - Jaipur, Indore and Chennai - for the way they have handled the pandemic in terms of containment and keeping mortality rates low.

"Bengaluru has set an example and is the model for the entire country on how to effectively manage the pandemic and gradually restart the economy,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

He also congratulated everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19. "Well done Namma Bengaluru! Salute to all corona warriors for their tireless efforts in this battle against Covid-19," he said.

As on May 25, Bengaluru Urban had 114 active Covid-19 cases. Of the total 274 positive cases in the city district, nine people have died so far.

The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru Urban is 26 days as against the state average of 10 days, according to State War Room analysis.