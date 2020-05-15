COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Bidar, Kalaburagi

Infections continued to swell in two virus hotspots of Kalyana Karnataka - Bidar and Kalaburagi - as both districts combined have reported 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Bidar recorded seven new cases, including a death. A 52-year-old man, with a travel history to Hyderabad, had died of COVID-19 at Bidar district hospital on Tuesday (May 12). However, his throat swab sample has returned positive on Friday. The deceased was a resident of Chitguppa town in the district.

A 14-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman, both residents of Bidar, tested positive for virus. Both are said to be the contacts of previously diagnosed patients. A 36-year-old man, with a travel history to Mumbai, tested positive for virus. Throat swab samples of three others, in the age-group of 26 to 38 years, have returned positive for COVID-19.

In Kalaburagi, a 80-year-old man from Afzalpur taluk, with an influenza-like illness, tested positive. A 30-year-old woman, with no travel history, and a Mumbai returnee, aged 24, contracted coronavirus. The district's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 86. Of which 33 cases are active while 46 patients have been discharged post-recovery. The fatalities remain at 7

Chitradurga on Friday saw its COVID-19 case count reach 9 with two new cases. A 39-year-old man (P-994) and his three-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Patient 994, a native of Kodihalli in Challakere taluk, along with his wife and two children, had returned to Chitradurga from Chennai on May 5. Throat swab sample of his wife has returned negative while the report of their newborn is awaited.

The district administration has sealed Kodihalli and Chikkehalli villages and efforts are underway to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected.

A 21-year-old woman from Mudhol in Bagalkot district, identified as Patient 1,000, is said to have contracted virus from Patient 865.