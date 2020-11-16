Covid-19 cases drop further in Karnataka, down 72% in Bengaluru Rural

The state’s Covid-19 numbers have continued to slip for the last 14 days in a row. Bengaluru’s tally of 840 fresh cases on Sunday suggests that the city’s Covid curve is seeing a dip towards the pre-surge era of July, when only triple-digit new numbers were being reported

daily.

On Sunday, the state reported 1,565 new cases, out of which Bengaluru’s total comprised 54%. Strikingly, Bengaluru Rural’s numbers were among the lowest with only 14 new cases being added, which is a 72% drop over a 24-hour period.

However, testing figures have also declined by 14.30% on Saturday, with only 99,606 tests being conducted. As much as 1.13 lakh tests were conducted per day in the last five days.

The next highest numbers were reported from Tumakuru (79 cases), Mysuru (71 cases), Chitradurga (52 cases), Belagavi (47 cases), Mandya (46 cases) and Uttara Kannada with 45 cases.

The number of new deaths hovered at 20 for the last eight days and the new numbers disclosed on Sunday did not break this trend. Twenty-one new deaths were reported, out of which six happened in Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru reported three new deaths. The remaining were shared among 10 districts.

The youngest fatality was a 17-year-old boy in Davangere who did not have any known comorbidities but was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). He died within a day of being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The oldest fatality is an 82-year-old woman from Bagalkote who died within 24 hours of being diagnosed with the disease. She was also suffering from SARI, and was also a known case of diabetes and hypertension.

Sixteen of the deaths happened in the last one week, and five of them died within 24 hours of diagnosis, of which three died within a few hours of being told they had Covid-19.