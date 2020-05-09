COVID-19 cases in Karnataka jump to 794

Karnataka has reported 41 new cases on Saturday, five of which are from Hongasandra in Bengaluru, which DH had reported on Friday. As on May 9, the state has 794 cases. Of which, 377 are active. So far, 386 have been discharged, post-recovery. The COVID-19 fatalities in the state have remained 30.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 12 new cases, including the five cases from Hongasandra, reported on Friday. Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada continued to see a flurry of cases. Davangere reported six while Tumakuru witnessed four fresh cases, after a brief lull.

Chitradurga, Bidar and Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada saw three new cases of COVID-19 each while Vijayapura and Chikkaballapur reported one case each.