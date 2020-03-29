COVID-19 cases on the decline in Karnataka: Health minister

The number of COVID-19 cases has come down in the state and the government is committed to providing any medical facility to tackle the infection, Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.

"Eighty-three infected persons were detected in the state of whom 5 have recovered and 3 died. The blood samples of 3,170 people were sent for testing and 2,874 of them are negative for COVID-19 and the results of 118 are awaited. Meanwhile, 228 people are being treated in isolation wards," Sriramulu said. He was speaking at a meeting of officials over measures to tackle Covid-19, in Kolar on Sunday.

The minister said that infection had been detected only in people who returned from abroad and there had been a decline in the spread over the last two days. The spread of the disease is still in the second stage in the state. He said that the lockdown conditions would be tightened further if people do not cooperate.

The contractors had been directed to state the workers from other states to their native places, Sriramulu said adding that community cooperation was essential to arrest the contagion.