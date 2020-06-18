Covid-19: CM laments influx into K’taka from other states

CM laments influx into K’taka from other states

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said Karnataka could have managed the Covid-19 pandemic better had it been able to stop the influx of people coming in from other states. 

He was speaking during the ‘Mask Day’ celebrations that saw participation from former India cricket captain Anil Kumble, Sandalwood stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Ragini Dwivedi. As part of the awareness programme, Yediyurappa led a walkathon to underline the importance of wearing face masks. 

“If only we could stop people coming from other states, we’d have been more successful in containing the spread (of the coronavirus),” Yediyurappa said. “But there’s still time. We need to work together.” 

Yediyurappa was referring to the fact that Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally skyrocketed with people returning from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and other ‘high-risk’ states. Hailing the services of the officials, Yediyurappa said Karnataka had been largely successful in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. “They are working day and night, especially Asha workers and the medical staff who have set aside their problems for the pandemic,” he said, adding that the state needed to take ‘stricter measures’. 

