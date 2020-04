The mass marriage organised by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on April 29 has been cancelled following the lockdown announced to check the spread pf coronavirus.

Sri Kshetra Dharmastala under the aegis of D Veerendra Heggade had been organising mass marriage since 1972. A total of 102 couples had entered into wedlock in the mass marriage held at Dharmasthala in the year 2019.

More than 12,000 couples have entered into wedlock in the mass marriage since its inception in 1972.