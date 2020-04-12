Covid-19: Elderly diabetic woman discharged

A 70-year-old diabetic woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged on Sunday.

The woman had arrived at Calicut from Saudi Arabia on March 9. She was admitted to KMC hospital on March 20 after complaining about cough, fever and shortness of breath. Her throat swab tested positive for Covid-19.

She was then shifted to the isolation ward and was given treatment.

Her throat swabs were again tested on April 7 and 8 and turned negative to the disease.

The elderly woman was then discharged from the hospital but was advised to stay in home quarantine as per the guidelines, officials said.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, seven patients have been discharged.

The reports of 32 sample are awaited. As on Sunday, 38,865 people had been screened, a press release stated.