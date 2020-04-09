COVID-19: First Jubilant-related victim detected in Mandya

The fifth coronavirus victim in Mandya district is the first victim related to Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences. He is designated as P185 by the State Health Department, a 32-year-old man.

An employee of Jubilant Life Sciences P185 is a resident of Swarnasandra, in Mandya city. Deputy Commissioner Dr. M V Venkatesh said the victim is a microbiologist in the quality control team of the company. “When the infection started spreading among employees of Jubilant Life Sciences, P185 was identified as a primary contact, screened at the company and was advised home quarantine,” he said.

“P185 returned home in Mandya, from the company, on his two-wheeler on March 26. On March 30, he was shifted to the public quarantine facility, established by the Health Department. He did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 infection. However, before discharging him, his throat swab and blood samples were sent for testing on April 7. At present, he is being treated at the Isolation Ward in the hospital of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences,” Dr. Venkatesh said.

The DC said, the victim used to commute to his company by bus and might have come in contact with many people. “He used to travel up to Mysuru, from Mandya Bus Stand, in KSRTC buses. From Mysuru, he used to commute in his company shuttle. His primary contacts, his family members, parents, younger sister, and his niece have been subject to home quarantine,” he said.

The DC said, already a high-alert has been sounded in Mandya city, in the wake of the confirmed COVID-19 cases. “Now, parts of Swarnasandra have been declared as Buffer Zone,” he said.