Covid-19 going out of control in some districts: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 09 2020, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 13:31 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation was “getting out of control a little” in some parts of the state, but assured citizens that authorities were taking necessary steps. 

“In some districts, it’s getting out of control a little. But the district administration and police are working day and night,” Yediyurappa said before the Cabinet meeting where the Covid-19 situation will be discussed. 

Speculation is rife that the government might consider stricter measures to curb the movement of people to try arresting the rising number of Covid-19 cases. 

Later in the day, Yediyurappa is slated to inspect the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, which has been converted into a Covid Care Centre with 10,000 beds. The chief minister said he had ordered “immediate” arrangement of more ambulances for Bengaluru, where cases are rapidly shooting up. “A team from the Centre had come. They’ve made some observations and they also appreciated us for some of the things we’ve done,” he added. 

On Friday, Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of all Bengaluru ministers, legislators, MPs and councillors to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic in the city. 

