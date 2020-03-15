COVID-19 impact: Bandipur safari, resorts, hotels closed

As directed by the Deputy Commissioner, the Bandipur Safari camp, the resorts and hotels coming under Bandipur limits have been closed, as a precautionary measure. The tourists, who were already staying at the resorts have been requested to vacate and sent back.

On Sunday, the Health department personnel visited the resorts and ensured that the existing visitors, including the foreign tourists, vacated the place. The advance bookings at the hotels and resorts have been cancelled. They have also displayed boards that they are closed for a week.

Safari cancelled

The Bandipur Safari counter, which is usually abuzz with activity on Sundays, wore a deserted look. As the people were asked to refrain from visiting the public tourist spots, there were no visitors on Sunday, except a few foreign tourists.

A six-member team from Canada and four tourists from Algeria arrived at the Safari campus. However, they returned after Range Forest Officer Naveen Kumar showed the DC’s order copy and explained the situation.