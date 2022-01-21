Covid-19: Karnataka government lifts weekend curfew; night curfew remains

Karnataka govt lifts weekend curfew; night curfew stays

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 21 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 16:21 ist

Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to revoke the weekend curfew that the state government had imposed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is subject to the condition that if the rate of hospitalisation goes up from the current 5%, we will impose weekend curfew again," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

However, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will remain across the state.

Bars, hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Barring Bengaluru, schools across the state will be allowed to resume offline classes.

