Covid-19: Karnataka government to take long-term measures, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said “long-term” measures will be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 without affecting the daily life of citizens.

“As much as possible, we will control the coronavirus without troubling citizens in carrying out their daily lives,” Bommai said.

Bommai is scheduled to chair a meeting with experts on Tuesday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and discuss the need for more curbs, which may include weekend curfews or restricting commercial establishments like malls that see heavy footfalls.

“We’re observing both Covid and Omicron - they’re spreading fast across the country, in the state and in neighbouring states,” Bommai said.

After his discussion with experts, Bommai will chair a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. “We will discuss measures we need to take. We will take long-term measures,” he said.

The CM stressed on self-regulation, urging citizens to mask up, follow physical distancing and focus on personal healthcare.

Congress padayatra

The measures that the government will take could have a bearing on the Congress’ 10-day foot march starting January 9 demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

“I’m also observing whatever they’re doing. In the meeting with experts we will discuss public events. And, whatever is decided will apply to everybody, not just Congress,” Bommai said.

