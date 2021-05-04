Covid-19: Karnataka Govt appoints five ministers to monitor oxygen supply, key drugs

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appointed five ministers to oversee supply of oxygen, remdesvir and other essential drugs, along with Covid war rooms and allocation of beds at hospitals.

The Karnataka government has also petitioned the Centre to ensure that oxygen manufactured in the state is used locally to avoid imports from other states.

Yediyurappa said that the state government has requested the Centre to divert the oxygen allocation of Maharastra to Karnataka as cases in neighbouring state were going down.

Speaking to reporters after a special Cabinet meeting convened to discuss Covid-19 - a day after the tragic death of 24 patients in Chamarajanagar district hospital, Yediyurappa said that five ministers are put in charge of various Covid-19 related works. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar will handle oxygen supply management with the Central government. "He will keep in regular touch with the Centre to secure required oxygen for patients. The minister will also hold meetings with local producers constantly to ensure adequate oxygen supply," he said.

DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan is put in-charge of the supply of remdesvir and other drugs to patients, along with ramping up human resource at Covid hospitals. Final years students of medicine and nursing will be roped in to increase man power at Covid care facilities.

Revenue Minister R Ashok and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are tasked to ensure maximum availability of beds in government and private hospitals. Forests Minister Arvind Limbavali will be in-charge of various war rooms and call centres. "The minister will the monitor them and make the call centres more effective in providing essential medical advice to patients," Yediyurappa said.

The state was in constant touch with the Centre to ensure adequate supply of oxygen. "Oxygen supply from neighbouring states is delayed. We are in constant touch with Union ministers to ensure speedy supply. Case numbers are dropping in Maharashtra. We have sought the Centre to divert the (Oxygen) allocation from Jindal steel being supplied to Maharashtra (to Karnataka), and have spoken to the central ministers over the past three days. They have agreed to it," he said.

To a question, Yediyurappa said that he has spoken to Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal to ensure that Karnataka used the oxygen produced here. "They have almost agreed and will take a call soon," the CM said.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to import one lakh oxygenerators and to consider media persons as frontline workers for administration of vaccines on priority. On whether the government would extend the 'Janata Curfew', he said another meeting will be chaired in the coming days before taking a call on the issue.

