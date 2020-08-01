Covid-19: Karnataka human rights commission takes up case

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission has asked senior Congress leader HK Patil to appear before it on August 3 in connection with a case it has registered based on his complaint over alleged rights violations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patil had approached the Commission seeking suo moto cognizance of “negligence” in dealing with Covid-19 patients, referring to the “inhumane” manner in which those who died of the virus were treated in Ballari, Raichur, Davangere and other districts.

“The Commission has asked me to be present on August 3. I will furnish all the details that we have,” Patil said. “The government has completely failed in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessary steps were not taken to stop the spread. So, I complained with the Human Rights Commission, which has registered a case against the government,” Patil said.

Hitting out at the government, Patil said there were cases of deaths caused due to the lack of ambulances. “Last rites weren’t conducted properly. Bodies were treated as per whims and fancies. All these are human rights violations,” he asserted.