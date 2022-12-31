Covid-19: Karnataka mandates week-long home quarantine for people from high-risk countries

Starting January 1, travellers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand arriving at the Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports will have to mandatorily undergo seven days' home quarantine.

The State Health Department issued the circular on this on Saturday, based on recommendations made by the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Friday. Karnataka is currently the only state to implement this rule.

Covid TAC Chairman Dr M K Sudarshan clarified that institutional quarantine will not be implemented. He further said that the rule is applicable only for passengers who stay within the state, and not for those travelling further to neighbouring states.

If a passenger from any of the high-risk countries turns Covid-positive, their primary and secondary contacts would also be quarantined, within 24 hours of identification, at their homes or designated places.

"District Surveillance Officers will collect the passengers' details from the airport, and local officials will then ensure tracking, quarantine and contact tracing," Dr Sudarshan said. According to the department's circular, Public Health Inspecting Officers, Primary Health Care Officers, Community Health Officers and ASHAs will take up these activities at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) under the supervision of the Medical Officer of the PHCs. They also need to report their activities in the Contact Tracing app and Quarantine Watch app, both of which will soon be activated.

The Medical Officer and team from each PHC should physically triage all Covid-positive persons. Additionally, tele-triaging should be initiated at the state level, and triaging information would be recorded in the Index app (for BBMP limits) andin State Line List (for other districts).