Covid-19: Karnataka reports 1,704 new cases, 17 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 21:39 ist
Representative image.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,704 fresh infections and 17 deaths due to the novel coronavirus taking the total cases and fatalities to 8,73,046 and 11,654 respectively, the health department said.

Barring Bengaluru, the rest of the districts in the state showed a tremendous decline in the fatalities while there were zero deaths in 26 districts while one each fatality was reported in three others.

The total infections comprise 8,36,505 discharges cumulatively (1,537 on Sunday) and 24,868 total active cases including 470 in the intensive care unit, a bulletin issued by the department said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

More than 50 per cent of day's infections and fatalities in the state were contributed by Bengaluru with 1,039 cases and 10 deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,63,665 infections, 4,068 deaths, 3,41,424 discharges, including 669 on Sunday, and 18,172 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, 100 infections were reported in Mysuru, 46 in Dakshina Kannada, 44 in Hassan, 41 in Bengaluru Rural and 32 each in Mandya, Belagavi and Raichur.

There were as many as 1.27 lakh tests done on Sunday including 1.06 lakh using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total examinations done so far to 1.02 crore, the department added.

