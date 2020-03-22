COVID-19: Karnataka reports five new cases, total at 20

Karnataka on Saturday reported five new COVID-19 positive cases, the highest one-day jump in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 20, which includes one death.

Of the five new cases, three are from Bengaluru followed by one each from Mysuru and Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur district.

In a departure from normal cases, which include international travel, a 53-year-old domestic maid of ‘Patient-11’, who had returned from Dubai via Goa, tested positive in Bengaluru. The woman has been admitted in a designated isolation hospital.

The other two cases in Bengaluru involve two males, aged 39 and 21, who returned from Amsterdam (the Netherlands) and Edinburgh (Scotland) respectively.

In the Gauribidanur case, a 31-year-old male returned from Mecca, while in Mysuru, the person, a 35-year-old male, returned to the city from Dubai.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said that contact tracing of all five new cases has already been initiated.

Giving details of the additional measures, Akhtar said, “A total of 48 government and 35 private hospitals have been identified as the first respondent hospitals for COVID-19 cases.”