Covid-19: Karnataka schools to remain shut till year-end

The Karnataka government on Monday said that it would not reopen schools and PU colleges across the state in December. Soon after a high-level meeting headed by CM B S Yediyurappa in Vidhana Soudha, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar told media persons that the government decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in December citing the recommendations made by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee of the Health and Family Welfare Department.
Even though the education department, following opinion by the education experts and other stakeholders, was considering to reopen schools and PU colleges in December after a hiatus of 7 months, the decision was left to the Chief Minister and accordingly a meeting was convened today. The Covid-19 technical committee had also recommended the government on Sunday against reopening of schools citing the possible second surge of the virus in Karnataka.
Speaking to media persons, Minister Suresh Kumar said, "We will not reopen the schools and PU colleges in December as per the recommendations of the technical advisory committee. We will hold another round of meeting in the third week of December to discuss the issue."
However, the minister clarified that the classes would continue via Doordarshan (Chandana regional channel) for kids from classes 5th standard to 10th standard.
