Covid-19: Karnataka to vaccinate teachers on 'priority'

Covid-19: Karnataka to vaccinate school, college staff on 'priority,' says health minister Sudhakar

According to him, the vaccination coverage will cross three crore doses in a few days and many people have developed antibodies themselves

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 20:21 ist
The minister said already permission has been given to reopen Medical colleges while higher education classes will also start shortly. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said all teaching and non-teaching staff of the government, aided and unaided schools will be vaccinated on a priority basis as a safety measure.

In a statement, Sudhakar said schools will have to reopen sooner or later as children cannot depend on online classes forever.

"Online classes may impact the psychological health of the children. Therefore, we will have a wide consultation process before arriving at any decision. Experts' opinions will be considered for making such decisions," he said.

"School staff will be accorded priority and for vaccination. Parents and family members of the students have already been vaccinated," he added.

According to him, the vaccination coverage will cross three crore doses in a few days and many people have developed antibodies themselves.

The minister said already permission has been given to reopen Medical colleges while higher education classes will also start shortly.

He also said all the educational institutions will be reopened in a phased manner and measures will be taken to ensure the safety of children.

The matter will be discussed with the Chief Minister, he added.

According to Sudhakar, five per cent of the total cases in the state are being subjected to genomic sequencing to look for new variants as instructed by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 