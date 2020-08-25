Covid-19: Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district opens all borders

With the Karnataka government lifting travel restrictions for people from outside the state, Dakshina Kannada (DK) district administration has opened all its borders for passengers from Kerala.

Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said the rules prescribed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic have been revised and passengers entering Karnataka from other states need not undergo quarantine and there will be no checks at border points.

All the borders with Kasaragod district in Kerala have been opened with effect from Monday evening and there are no restrictions on people coming in from other states.

However, people from Karnataka visiting other states have to follow the rules prevailing in the respective states, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Kasaragod district unit staged a protest on the Kerala-Karnataka border at Talapady Tuesday against the travel restrictions by the Kasaragod district administration which is continuing with the pass system for those who commute daily to Mangaluru.

The protestors, numbering around 100, entered Dakshina Kannada in the morning violating the pass rule from the border, demanding that Kerala government also relax travel rules on the lines of Karnataka.

BJP district president K Srikanth inaugurated the protest, which was held adhering to Covid-19 norms.