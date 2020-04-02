COVID-19: KSRTC deploys buses for emergency services

The KSRTC, which had completely shut down its services in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, started operating buses to support the movement of officials engaged in providing essential services.

Follow live updates of coronavirus here

KSRTC's Mysore City Division deployed three buses, while Mangaluru (5), Davangere (1), Shimoga (6) divisions joined the force for the District Administration Emergency and essential services.

Officials stressed that the buses were operating to provide emergency and essential services only.

To ferry medical staff, police, security, paramedical staff, municipal corporation workers and other emergency aid staff mentioned by district administration.