COVID-19: KSRTC deploys buses for emergency services

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
Cheeranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 14:53 ist
The busy KSRTC bus stand at Majestic was rather deserted in Bengaluru on Friday. DH Photo/ Pushkar V

The KSRTC, which had completely shut down its services in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, started operating buses to support the movement of officials engaged in providing essential services. 

Follow live updates of coronavirus here

KSRTC's Mysore City Division deployed three buses, while Mangaluru (5), Davangere (1), Shimoga (6) divisions joined the force for the District Administration Emergency and essential services.

Officials stressed that the buses were operating to provide emergency and essential services only. 

To ferry medical staff, police, security, paramedical staff, municipal corporation workers and other emergency aid staff mentioned by district administration.

KSRTC
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka
