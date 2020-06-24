Covid-19: KSRTC to resume AC bus services to 8 cities from June 25

Three weeks after the BMTC started running air-conditioned buses in Bengaluru, the KSRTC on Wednesday announced that AC services will resume to eight cities, including Mangaluru and Mysuru from June 25.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Starting from Thursday, people can travel to Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Shivamogga and Virajpet in AC busses, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said in a release.

Listing out the measures taken to check the spread of Covid-19, the corporation said that the temperature inside the buses will be maintained at 24 to 25 degree Celsius and no blankets will be provided in the night service buses.

Passengers can book tickets online at www.ksrtc.in or through reservation counters.