Covid-19: Local markets in Mysuru shut for four days

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS ,
  • Jun 25 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 15:42 ist

As cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in the city, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde ordered the closure of five major markets for four days, for sanitisation work.

Devaraja Market, Shivarampet, Santepet, Mannars Market and Boti Bazar will remain closed from Thursday (June 25).

Apart from sanitisation, marking of boxes, to ensure social distance, placing of sanitisers and measures for thermal screening for customers will be done during the closure. The markets will be opened after all the precautionary measures are taken.

The commissioner said that the vendors in the market have to ensure the safety of customers and the trade licence will be canceled if any of them fail to follow the guidelines issued to combat the spread of Covid-19.

