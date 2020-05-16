COVID-19 lockdown effect: Automobile company downs shutters in Belagavi

An automobile company located at Kakati industrial estate in Belagavi taluk shut their business citing losses that led to more than 165 labourers losing their daily bread.

Balu India, which has making automobile spares for over two decades had to down the shutters. In the notice, posted on the gate said that that the decision has been taken due to insurmountable loss.

Union leader Balappa Dholapgol said their efforts to reach the management did not yield results hence they filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner and Labour Commissioner.

After being contacted by Labour Commissioner, local management representative informed the official that decision to close the company has been taken due to lockdown as they cannot face losses, he said.

Labour Commissioner has organised a meeting of employees' union with the management representatives on May 19, and we are expecting justice. All employees will be present for the meeting, he said.

Sidrai Lohar working in the company for over 17 years said, the company was closed since March 24 lockdown announcement and had opened on May 3, with work in one shift. After they had returned home last Saturday, but when they returned the next working day, there was a notice on the company's gate, stating the complete closure.

We have not been paid wages for two months and the company suddenly closing has made us jobless. We have explained our grievances along with memorandum to Deputy Commissioner on Saturday (May 16), Lohar said.