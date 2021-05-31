Covid-19 lockdown in Karnataka should continue till cases drop: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said Karnataka should remain under a lockdown until daily cases drop to 2,000-3,000 and under 500 in Bengaluru.

“In Delhi, cases came down to under 1,000 after they imposed a lockdown. In Bengaluru, it is still around 5,000 and in Karnataka, it is around 20,000. Cases have to come down,” Ashoka told reporters, favouring the extension of the lockdown beyond June 7.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, however, said, “After June 4-5, I will discuss with experts. Based on how the situation is, we will make a decision,” he said.

Like Ashoka, Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraja (Byrathi) also favoured extending the lockdown. However, all ministers are not of this view.

Congress joins chorus

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said the lockdown should continue till the positivity rate dropped to 5% from 13.57% at present.

“The government should take cautious steps until the positivity rate comes below 5%,” he said. The Congress leader urged the government to act on experts’ advice.

He also asked the government to buck up on the vaccination front. “Preparation should start on vaccinating children above 12 years of age. By December, this process should be completed,” he said.

“Karnataka will need nine crore vaccine doses whereas the country will require 216 crore doses. At the current rate, it will take 3-4 years to vaccinate everyone,” he said.