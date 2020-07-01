Covid-19 night curfew: Get home before 8 pm, says Karnataka Home Minister Bommai

Enforcement of the night curfew will be strict and office-goers should ensure they reach home before 8 pm, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday.

“Going forward, the night curfew will be strict. Action will be taken against those who are out after 8 pm,” Bommai said after chairing a meeting with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, quarantine in-charge P Manivannan and others.

“There’ll be no problem for movement of people before 8 pm. But people should reach home in time before 8 pm. Everyone should adjust to this in terms of work timings,” Bommai said, adding that over 600 auto rickshaws will be used every night to create awareness among citizens.

It was also decided to rope in civil society and home guards to monitor home quarantine. “Every ward will have a team comprising BBMP, police, home guard and civil society. Those under home quarantine will be given all cooperation, including supply of essentials to them. They will be connected to members of the ward-level team,” Bommai explained.

He said more than 60,000 citizens from various civil society groups had registered to help the government in Covid-19 enforcement.

The minister clarified that Bengaluru will not be locked down. “Sealdown is not a lockdown,” he said. “We will keep denotifying areas under sealdown as per standard operating procedures,” he said, adding that it would be the “individual responsibility” of the jurisdictional DCPs to ensure sealdowns are implemented effectively.