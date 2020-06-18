COVID-19: No general transfers this year, says Karnataka govt

Karnataka has decided not to take up general transfers of its employees this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



An order issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Thursday stated that transfers will be done only in “rare” cases approved by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.



General transfers are done usually in the months of May and June. “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as an economy measure as well as to ensure COVID-19-related works are not affected, the general transfers for 2020-21 will not be done...,” the DPAR said.

According to rules, the cap on the transfer of government employees is 4 per cent. That is, the number of employees being transferred should not be more than 4 per cent of the total number of employees in service.