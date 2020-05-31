COVID-19 numbers in Karnataka swell by 299 in a day

The state’s single-day Covid sike hit a new high with Karnataka recording a whopping 299 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. An overwhelming majority of the cases - 252 (or 84.25%) are people who returned to the state from Maharashtra.

Interstate travellers from Maharashtra continue to torment Kalyana Karnataka districts. The region reported a whopping 189 fresh infections.

Raichur district, which had zero cases till May 18, alone accounted for 83 fresh cases on Sunday. In just 13 days, Covid-19 tally in the district jumped to 217. Among the 83 new cases, as many as 80 were Maharashtra returnees while a 35-year-old man had a travel history to Bengaluru. A total of 13 children in the age-group of 1 to 10 years and 20 teenagers are among the cases reported today (May 31).

What’s more disturbing is the fact that infections have started to surface in residential areas. The district administration has sealed several areas in Raichur city, Lingasugur and Maski towns and a few villages in Devadurg taluk.

Yadgir district has galloped to second spot on state list with 285 cases. The district on Sunday witnessed 44 new cases. All but one are Maharashtra returnees. A 28-year-old woman has a travel history to Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi district recorded 28 more Covid-19 cases. Alalnd taluk alone had reported 10 cases, including five of a Busanuru family. All 28 cases have a travel history to Maharashtra. A 11-month-old baby boy from Aland taluk has also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

As many as 33 Maharashtra returnees tested positive for Covid-19 in Bidar district. Among the infected were five children in the age-group of 1 to 11. The district has 131 active cases as on May 31. Ballari reported one case while Koppal district drew a blank on Sunday.

Casualties

Two Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the state on Sunday, taking the death toll to 51.

A 50-year-old man from Raichur district, diagnosed with SARI, pneumonia, sepsis and respiratory failure, died at OPEC Hospital on Thursday (May 28). His throat swab sample returned positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

In Bidar district, a 75-year-old man, with the complaints of breathlessness, fever and hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital on May 18. He died at his house on Friday. The elderly man, however, tested positive for Covid-19.