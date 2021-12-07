Covid-19: Paramedical college declared containment zone

Dr M V Shetty Paramedical College in Vidyanagara near Kavoor was declared as ‘containment zone’ by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Sunday after nine students tested positive to Covid-19.

Following the MCC’s orders on collecting swabs from students, who had returned from Kerala, 173 swabs were collected.

Three students pursuing Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) tested positive for covid on Saturday. Four students pursuing Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) and two nursing students tested positive for covid on Monday.

“The building was declared as containment zone. The remaining students were considered as primary contacts and isolated in the hostel itself. Food was being provided at the doorstep of primary contacts,” District Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Dr Ashok H said. The samples had been sent for genomic sequencing on Sunday night.

16 children positive

As many as 16 children studying at Navodhaya school in Kurnad, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 15. However, the issue has come to light lately.

The building was sealed and declared a containment zone on November 15 itself. The swabs of 231 primary contacts were tested.

Presently, only three covid positive cases are under constant surveillance, sources said.

