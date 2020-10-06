Covid-19 patients crisscross district borders in search of quality health service

Thousands of Covid-19 patients are crossing inter-district borders in a bid to secure quality health services.

The viral disease has triggered patient overload in some districts, besides spiking the mortality rate.

An expert analysis has revealed that the Mortality Moving Growth Rate (MGR) is highest in Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, and Ballari.

Coincidentally, healthcare infrastructure is weak in some of these districts. Others, however, have adequate infrastructure but in turn, are attracting hundreds of patients from underdeveloped neighboring districts.

In Ballari, for example, a high number of positive cases and deaths are being reported because interdistrict patients are occupying the district’s limited medical infrastructure.

“Except for the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, there are not many options for hospital care in Koppal, Ballari, and Raichur,” a source said.

In Dharwad, which has better facilities, 17 of every 100 patients are from other states, explained District Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil, who added that people are coming from eight other districts.

“This was causing a lot of pressure on our medical infrastructure, but numbers have slackened since the end of September,” Patil said.

While medical infrastructure has been improved in these poorer districts, a lack of confidence in local services is prompting some to flock to Hubballi, Patil further added.

Another district that is faring poorly is Chamarajanagar. “The district is among 10 of 272 in mega states which has witnessed the highest surge in the 30-day Moving Growth Rate,” explained Sanjeev Mysore, convenor of Jeevan Raksha project, a public-private partnership that analyses Covid-19 trends across the country.

According to the analysis, 3% of the deceased patients in the state were brought dead to the hospital and 17% of the deceased died on the same day of admission. This indicates that the containment management in the state needs substantial improvement.

Scene in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Rural has also been reeling from a spike in deaths. The district’s 30-day Mortality Moving Growth Rate is 73.2%. P N Ravindra, DC of Bengaluru Urban, attributed this to a strike by National Health Mission staff with severely curtailing medical services.

“This elevated our fatality rate to 28%, but as of last week, this has come down to 14%,” he said.

Bengaluru Urban was another popular destination for Covid-19 patients from surrounding districts such as Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Ramanagar.

But Tumkur District Surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah said that cases going to Bengaluru had reduced over the last three weeks following an improvement in the local healthcare ecosystem.

“Previously 10 to 12 patients were going to Bengaluru Urban for treatment per day. Currently, it is about one to two,” he said.