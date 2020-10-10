Covid-19 positive case tally breaches 7-lakh mark in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday reported 10,517 cases and 102 Covid-19 deaths. This took the active case tally to 1,20,929 and death toll to 9,891, excluding 19 patients who died due to non-Covid-19 causes.

As many as 8,337 persons were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 5,69,947.

The total positive cases are now 7,00,786. As many as 892 people are admitted in the ICU, including 349 in Bengaluru.

A record 1,12,770 samples were tested, including 48,403 rapid antigen tests.

Bengaluru Urban reported 4,563 tests followed by 515 in Belgavi, 465 in Mysuru, 455 in Hassan, and 447 in Chitradurga.