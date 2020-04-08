Covid-19 positive man travels in Kolar, raises concerns

The movement of a Covid-19 positive person in different parts of the district has raised concerns.

It is said that the man from Bayalu Narasapur in Bengaluru rural district, who tested positive, visited many parts of the district.

“The district administration is verifying travel history of a man from Bayalu Narasapur. It is shocking,” said Excise and district in-charge minister H Nagesh.

He is one of 34 people from the district who reportedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi between March 13 and 15.

After he was returned to his native place, his throat swabs and blood samples were sent to a laboratory for a report. The investigation reports indicated that he had Covid-19. At present, he is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru .

A probe has revealed that he visited Vemagal, Narasapur, Kyalnur and surrounding villages for religious activities. He also stayed at mosques in these places.

The health department officials are now tracing people who came in contact with him. So far, Kolar district has not reported any Covid-19 cases. With his visits coming to light, it is now suspected that some people in the district could be suffering from Covid-19.

A group of 18 people who visited Kamasamudra Gollahalli, Kamasamudra, Nadampalli, Kongarahalli Thoppanahalli and Bheemaganahalli tested negative for the virus. Two others who had come in contact with these people also tested negative.

Ten people from Jammu and Kashmir who visited a mosque at Prashanthnagar, 11 from Gujarat who visited Malur and 6 people from Vatrakunte who visited Bangarpet and Nagamangala also tested negative.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has kept 47 people under quarantine.