Covid-19 risk allowance: Civic workers cry foul

Pourkarmikas (civic workers) have alleged that they had been identified as coronavirus warriors only for namesake and they had been denied special allowance or incentive paid to other warriors.

President of the Federation of Pourakarmikas, Narayana, said that civic workers were risking their lives on the line of Covid-19 duty. More than 50 of them contracted the infection and some of them even lost their lives and the government had not recognised their services.

"But they have not been paid Covid-19 risk allowance of Rs 10,000 per month declared for other Covid warriors." He demanded that the benefit should be extended to civic workers also.

Narayan sought that the civic workers should also be provided with masks, sanitisers and hand gloves.