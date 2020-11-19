Covid-19 shadow on Kadalekai Parishe in Bengaluru

The Covid pandemic has cast its shadow on Bengaluru’s iconic Kadalekai Parishe — the annual groundnut fair of Basavanagudi. The two-day fair is likely to be shorn of its attractions, especially the groundnut sale along the stretch of Bull Temple Road, and will be restricted to the temple premises.

The fair is held annually on the last Monday of ‘Kartika’ month with farmers lining the road with heaps of groundnuts along with vendors selling traditional artifacts and fancy items. However, fearing the Covid spread, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya has written to the Muzrai commissioner to restrict the celebration to the temple and ban sales outside.

Similarly, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has written to the Endowment Department to ban traders from setting up stalls and only hold rituals in the temple. “As the fair attracts huge crowds, we have recommended barring traders from selling on footpaths. We want a simple celebration keeping the pandemic in mind,” Veerabhadra Swamy, joint commissioner (South), BBMP, said.

The executive officer of the Bull Temple has also sought permission from the deputy commissioner (Muzrai) to hold a symbolic event in the presence of priests, invitees and officials. Since farm produce was exempted from lockdown, the Muzrai department may seek permission for groundnut sale.