Covid-19 threat isn’t over, precaution key: BSY

Covid-19 threat isn’t over, precaution is key: BS Yediyurappa

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 15:49 ist
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday sounded a caution on the Covid-19 virus, saying the threat was not over yet.

“The corona threat isn’t over. As we step into the new year, we can’t afford any negligence over the pandemic,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet, urging citizens to “cooperate and be safe” by following regulations and taking precautions.

Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa asked all those who came into Karnataka over the past two months to get tested. “This Britain virus that’s spreading in India and Karnataka is being monitored by the Union Health Ministry. We have to take precautions and subject everybody coming from outside to tests,” he said.

“Those who’ve come from outside, instead of playing hide-and-seek, should get tested because that’s in their best interest and of others, given that this virus spreads,” he said.

Asked if there will be any further changes to the Covid-19 guidelines, Yediyurappa said no. “As of now, there’ll be no change. Let’s see if Delhi gives any (new) directives. For now, we must take precautions.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19
BS Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 