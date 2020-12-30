Covid-19 threat isn’t over, precaution is key: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday sounded a caution on the Covid-19 virus, saying the threat was not over yet.

“The corona threat isn’t over. As we step into the new year, we can’t afford any negligence over the pandemic,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet, urging citizens to “cooperate and be safe” by following regulations and taking precautions.

Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa asked all those who came into Karnataka over the past two months to get tested. “This Britain virus that’s spreading in India and Karnataka is being monitored by the Union Health Ministry. We have to take precautions and subject everybody coming from outside to tests,” he said.

“Those who’ve come from outside, instead of playing hide-and-seek, should get tested because that’s in their best interest and of others, given that this virus spreads,” he said.

Asked if there will be any further changes to the Covid-19 guidelines, Yediyurappa said no. “As of now, there’ll be no change. Let’s see if Delhi gives any (new) directives. For now, we must take precautions.”