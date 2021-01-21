Covid-19 vaccination: 463 adverse events reported in Karnataka, most of them minor

As many as 463 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported in Karnataka in 29 districts barring Chikkaballapur, where no AEFI data was revealed despite requests. A majority of these AEFIs are minor in nature and only a few of these patients were hospitalised.

AEFIs are categorised as minor, severe and serious. Minor AEFIs are self-limiting, for example, pain and swelling at the injection site, fever, irritability and malaise.

Severe are non-hospitalised cases with increased severity that can be disabling. For example, non-hospitalised cases of anaphylaxis where the patients have recovered or have had a fever greater than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, those who are hypotonic or hypo-responsive can be categorised as severe. Serious AEFIs are those that cause deaths.

Experts suggest that all AEFIs should be reported irrespective of this classification.

Though there have been two deaths of people who have been vaccinated, one in Ballari and another in Shivamogga, the government has said the individuals in both cases died due to myocardial infarction and that their death is not vaccine-related. Dakshina Kannada has reported the maximum number of minor AEFIs with 143.

Dr Ramachandra Bairy, District Health officer, Dakshina Kannada, said, “There have been no major AEFIs in our district. Although there were 143 minor AEFIs like swelling at the injection site, fever, bodyache and pain at injection site.”

It was followed by Koppal where 96 minor AEFIs were reported. Though there are six vaccination sites in six districts offering Covaxin, AEFIs following administration of Covaxin was observed only in Davangere where four participants have experienced varied symptoms. All other AEFIs are due to Covishield vaccine, according to health authorities of various districts.

A Davangere health official said, “On Wednesday, six people who had been vaccinated on Monday came back. Five of them were group ‘D’ workers and one a lab technician. They complained of fever, gastroenteritis and myalgia. We performed ECG, blood investigations and sent them home.”

“The problem is while we can update AEFIs that happen on the day they are vaccinated, AEFIs that happen later cannot be documented online. We can document it only on the hard copy of the AEFI form that is physically sent to the district health officer’s office. If it is not documented in real time, AEFIs that have happened can be denied,” he added.

Other districts that reported AEFIs in double digits are Davangere (17), Chitradurga (14), Haveri (28), Raichur (30), Belagavi (14), Mandya (13), Uttara Kannada (12), Kodagu (17), and Vijayapura (19).

A Chitradurga health official said, “Out of 14, two of them were categorised as severe and were hospitalised with complaints of chest discomfort, anxiety, itching, fever, pain and redness. Both have been discharged.”