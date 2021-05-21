Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 22

The state government will commence vaccination for 18-44 age group from Saturday. To begin with, frontline workers and priority group workers will be vaccinated in all the districts.

In a communication issued by Dr Arundhati Chandrasekhar, Director, National Health Mission (Karnataka) to the BBMP chief commissioner and to all deputy commissioners of the districts, officials have been directed to identify the Covid frontline workers and priority groups as announced by the state government and take up vaccination. 

As per the communication, the state government intends to start vaccination to these priority groups from May 22. “While the Covid front-line workers in this age group will be vaccinated first, subsequently the priority groups will be inoculated,” the communication read. The district officials have been told to keep the list of beneficiaries ready and every beneficiary must submit an eligibility certificate issued by the nodal officer. 

Ruling out any confusion while administering the vaccine to these priority groups, districts have been told to allot slots for vaccination depending on the availability of vaccine besides intimating the beneficiaries well in advance about the place and time of vaccination.

