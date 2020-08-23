Covid-19 victim's family protest after receiving different body in Karnataka

In a bizarre incident, the family members of a Covid-19 victim were handed over the mortal remains of another person. Enraged over the incident, the family members staged a protest at the Hindu Crematorium on Chickensal Road in Kundapura in Udupi district.

A 62-year-old man from Neramballi was admitted to a private hospital with hip pain and was tested positive. He succumbed to the virus on Saturday and the body was kept in the mortuary of the district hospital at Ajjarakadu.

The ambulance ferried the body to Kundapura to perform last rites. The family members grew suspicious after looking at the size of the body and demanded to open the face cover. When the face cover was opened, they realised that it was the body of a youth.

They vented out their anger at the officials and did not allow the ambulance to take back the body and closed the main gate of the crematorium.

After realising the mistake, the authorities sent the dead body of the 62-year-old man to the crematorium. Assistant Commissioner K Raju, Taluk Health Officer Dr Nagabhushan and others visited the spot.